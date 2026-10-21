Fla. Judge Mulls Tossing Stock Fraud Indictment Over Delay

By David Minsky ( October 21, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday declined to rule on whether to toss an indictment against a man accused of stock fraud conspiracy, saying the court should first weigh additional evidence that the government tried its best to prosecute the five-year-old case....
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