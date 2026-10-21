Trucking Group Tells DC Circ. Fee System Doesn't Deliver

By Jared Foretek ( October 21, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A trucking trade group is challenging the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's interstate motor carrier fees for 2027, claiming in a new D.C. Circuit petition that the agency never lawfully established the fee-setting system by regulation....
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