Getty Images Files Ch. 11 Case With More Than $1B Of Debt
By Vince Sullivan ( October 21, 2026, 11:04 AM EDT) -- Visual content company Getty Images Holdings Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection Wednesday in Delaware bankruptcy court with more than $1 billion of debt and a plan in hand that will provide $533 million in new equity investments into the business and has the support of a majority of its creditors....
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