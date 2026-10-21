Fund Manager Challenges Chancery's Congo Palm Oil Ruling

By Jarek Rutz ( October 21, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An investment fund manager and three affiliated entities urged the Delaware Supreme Court Wednesday to overturn a ruling that stripped them of interests in a Congolese palm oil business, arguing it handed fellow investor Kuramo Capital Management LLC an enormous windfall, while Kuramo defended the unusual remedy as necessary to protect its investment from the manager's misconduct....
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