4 Firms Steer Cencora's $2.4B American Oncology Acquisition
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( October 21, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical distribution company Cencora unveiled plans Wednesday to acquire American Oncology Network Inc. in a deal that values the network at an enterprise value of $2.4 billion and was built by four law firms....
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