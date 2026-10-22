Imperative Gets PTAB To Trim Inari Medical Device Claims

By Adam Lidgett ( October 22, 2026, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated claims in an Inari Medical Inc. patent on valves used in surgery to prevent blood loss, handing another win to challenger Imperative Care as it fends off an infringement lawsuit in California....
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