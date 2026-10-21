Mich. Appeals Court Revives Hunting Shooting Suit
By Melanie Dorsey ( October 21, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state appeals court has reinstated claims against a father and a farm that stem from a hunting accident that left a man with catastrophic injuries, ruling a jury should have decided whether the father was grossly negligent when he gave his son a shotgun despite knowing about his drinking problem and history of reckless behavior....
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