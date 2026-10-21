Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Appeals Court Revives Hunting Shooting Suit

By Melanie Dorsey ( October 21, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state appeals court has reinstated claims against a father and a farm that stem from a hunting accident that left a man with catastrophic injuries, ruling a jury should have decided whether the father was grossly negligent when he gave his son a shotgun despite knowing about his drinking problem and history of reckless behavior....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms