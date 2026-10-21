Coinbase Defeats Investor Suit Over Regulatory Disclosures

By Hailey Konnath ( October 21, 2026, 11:41 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday threw out an investor's proposed class action accusing Coinbase of not being up front with shareholders about its regulatory compliance, ruling that the company's statements about its anti-money laundering measures weren't false or misleading....
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