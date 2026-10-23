Insurer Says NY Firm Staged Accidents For Suits

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 23, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A reinsurance company has filed another complaint accusing a New York personal injury law firm of recruiting workers to stage injuries in support of meritless claims, a few months after the Second Circuit dismissed similar claims because the insurer didn't have any direct injuries to bring a racketeering suit. ...
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