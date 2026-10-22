IRS Rule May Put Private Schools' Exempt Status At Risk

By Cindy Arellano and Evan Gautier ( October 22, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A recently proposed federal tax rule would terminate the tax-exempt status for private schools that discriminate by race, color, or national or ethnic origin with respect to any of their programs. In light of the proposed regulations, private schools should reexamine how race enters their admissions, financial aid, athletics and other student programs....
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