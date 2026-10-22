5th Circ. Orders New Look At IRS' Loss On FBAR Jury Rights

By Kat Lucero ( October 22, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court must revisit its 2025 ruling that the IRS violated a woman's jury-trial rights by imposing a $1 million civil penalty for failing to report foreign bank accounts, the Fifth Circuit said, ordering another review in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision....
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