Republic National Scores Creditor Deal On Ch. 11 Plan
By Rick Archer ( October 22, 2026, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Counsel for alcohol distributor Republic National told a Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday it has resolved creditor objections to its Chapter 11 liquidation plan and will be seeking the court's approval for the proposal next week....
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