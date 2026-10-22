Valve Cleaning Blamed For U.S. Steel Coke Plant Explosion

By Matthew Santoni ( October 22, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A contractor cleaning out a 72-year-old cast iron valve at U.S. Steel's Clairton, Pennsylvania, coke plant caused the valve to split and leak flammable gas, which led to a 2025 explosion that killed two workers and injured others, alleges a lawsuit one of the injured workers filed Wednesday in state court....
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