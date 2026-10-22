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Pa. AG Settles Long-Running Plumbing Co. Deception Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( October 22, 2026, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Pittsburgh-area plumbing company Gillece Services will document its inspections, allow customers to get second opinions, and pay $750,000 in restitution and costs to settle a long-running lawsuit from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office over allegedly pressuring customers into unnecessary and expensive repairs, the office announced Thursday....

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