NC Gov. Hauls Election Board Appointment Fight To Top Court

By Hayley Fowler ( October 22, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is taking a constitutional challenge over who has the authority to appoint members to the state and county election boards to the state's highest court, asking the justices to decide whether legislators lawfully transferred that power from his office to the state auditor....
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