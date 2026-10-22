Voltage Can't Keep Shoals ITC Appeal Alive At Fed. Circ.

By Theresa Schliep ( October 22, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday allowed Shoals Technologies Group LLC to drop its appeal of a U.S. International Trade Commission decision that Voltage LLC didn't infringe its solar power patent after prevailing in another case, even though Voltage opposed the dismissal request....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.