Fla. High Court Clarifies Proof Rule In ICWA Custody Cases

By David Minsky ( October 22, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a decision terminating a mother's custody of her Native American daughter, ruling in an opinion that lower courts don't have to use an evidence standard under the federal Indian Child Welfare Act in parental rights cases. ...
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