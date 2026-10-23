EPA Grants Navajo Nation Key Clean Water Act Status
By Crystal Owens ( October 23, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved the Navajo Nation's application that will allow the tribe to be treated in a similar manner to a state under the Clean Water Act for the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System and sludge management programs....
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