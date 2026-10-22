'Stop Playing Games': Ill. Judge Floats T-Shirt TM Contempt

By Lauraann Wood ( October 22, 2026, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The founder of an apparel company that lost a "This We'll Defend" slogan infringement trial and appeal has one week to comply with the permanent injunction requiring him to relinquish property bearing the trademark or be held in contempt of court, an Illinois federal judge said Thursday....
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