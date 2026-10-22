GOP Reps. Seek Probe Of Fla. Judge's Sanctions Order
By Courtney Bublé ( October 22, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Top Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee asked the Judicial Conference Thursday to investigate a Florida federal judge for potential misconduct with an order she issued in the case involving the leak of President Donald Trump's tax returns....
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