Mushroom Farm Arbitration Stance Perplexes Wash. Justices
By Rachel Riley ( October 22, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Washington Supreme Court justices struggled Thursday with a mushroom grower's argument that a lower court correctly forced workers to arbitrate claims that they were wrongfully terminated for organizing, questioning whether the farm's change in ownership just before the firings had any bearing on the disputed arbitration clause....
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