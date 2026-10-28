How '21 IPO Class Can Prep For 'Emerging Growth Co.' Sunset

By Jeny Zarmon, James Groth and Victoria Bantz ( October 28, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The initial public offering boom of 2020 and 2021 brought an unusually large number of companies into the U.S. public markets. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, there were 491 IPOs in 2020 and 1,078 in 2021, with the latter setting an all-time record.[1]...
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