Latham Steers 42% Valencia CF Stake Sale To KKR Founders

By Dawood Fakhir ( October 23, 2026, 5:05 PM BST) -- Valencia CF said Friday that a consortium of investors, including co-founders of U.S. investment giant KKR & Co. Inc., has agreed to acquire a 42% stake in the Spanish football club, valuing it at €1.25 billion ($1.4 billion)....
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