Commerce Probing Imported Pizza Boxes For Possible Duties

By Jack McLoone ( October 23, 2026, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Corrugated cardboard boxes of a style typically used for pizza boxes that are imported into the U.S. from Turkey, China and Malaysia are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly being sold at unfair prices in the U.S., the department said Friday....
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