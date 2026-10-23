Roark-Owned Co. Unlawfully Uses Noncompetes, Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 23, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Thirteen former employees of Ground Penetrating Radar Systems LLC filed a lawsuit in Ohio federal court alleging that the environmental services provider uses restrictive postemployment covenants to lock workers into low-paying jobs, stifle competition and increase its value to its investor owners, including private equity giant Roark Capital Management LLC....
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