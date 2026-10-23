Conn. Investment Adviser Admits To $3.3M Brokerage Fraud
By Brian Steele ( October 23, 2026, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut investment adviser and broker-dealer faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting to causing $3.3 million in losses to three financial services companies by using fraudulent bank transfers to fund fruitless options trading....
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