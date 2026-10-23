Citizens Tells Fla. Justices Arbitration Forum Isn't Biased

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 23, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Florida's insurer of last resort urged the state's top court to reverse a trial court's refusal to enforce a policy arbitration clause, arguing there is no evidence supporting the lower court's determination that the insurer's relationship with the state tips the scales in its favor in front of an arbitrator....
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