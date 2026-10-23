Ultrahuman Sued By Ouraring Again After Redesign Win

By Elliot Weld ( October 23, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Smart ring-maker Ouraring Inc. has filed another lawsuit against rival Ultrahuman Healthcare Inc., asserting two patents it said were not addressed in an earlier suit that resulted in an import ban that was later lifted when Ultrahuman redesigned its product....
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