Ohio Justices Say Class Cert. Analysis Was 'Rigorous'

By Craig Clough ( October 23, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court held Thursday that a trial court did not err by examining all seven requirements for class certification in a suit alleging water ratepayers were overcharged, even though the judge found two were not met but assumed for the sake of argument that the other requirements were satisfied....
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