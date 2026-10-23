Trump Declines Tariffs On Wind Turbines, For Now

By Dylan Moroses ( October 23, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trade Representative and U.S. Department of Commerce will negotiate with trading partners over the next 180 days to address national security threats posed by imported wind turbines and their associated parts, according to an executive order President Donald Trump signed that failed to mention tariffs on those products....
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