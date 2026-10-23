Insurer Can't Exit Captive Carrier Fight, NC Justices Rule
By Hope Patti ( October 23, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday backed a state Business Court decision denying a Georgia insurance company's bid to dismiss third-party claims brought against it in a shareholder dispute over the demise of a defunct captive insurer....
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