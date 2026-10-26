NC Justices Find Bankruptcy Paused Debt Collection Deadline

By Yun Park ( October 26, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- North Carolina's highest court has ruled that the automatic stay of a man's bankruptcy extended the deadline for a South Carolina real estate rental company to collect a debt he owed it, reversing a lower state court decision that found the company had missed its window....
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