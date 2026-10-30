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Expert Analysis

How AI Could Help Judges Spot Their Own Biases

By Arnold Peter and Nancy Rapoport ( October 30, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The debate over artificial intelligence in the courtroom usually begins with a warning: Advanced AI should never replace human judgment. We agree, but that question may be too narrow. We should also ask whether a machine, precisely because it is not human, might help us catch hardwired human biases....

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