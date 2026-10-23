9th Circ. Judge Hints Trump US Atty Firing OK Despite 'Chaos'

By Rachel Riley ( October 23, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge remarked on Friday that President Donald Trump's ouster of court-appointed Seattle U.S. Attorney Roger Rogoff has sown "chaos," but pushed back against Rogoff's contention that the move amounted to executive overreach, noting that the president already controls the office via the attorney general....
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