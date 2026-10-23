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Crypto.com Hires Ex-Western Union Global Compliance Head

By Sarah Jarvis ( October 23, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Crypto.com said it has appointed Western Union's former global head of compliance to serve as chief compliance officer, a move the crypto exchange said supports its global expansion and consumer access after its former CCO departed for Binance Holdings Ltd....

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