SEC Fines Fund Adviser Over Outdated ID Theft Program

By Jessica Corso ( October 23, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission levied a $175,000 fine against a New York-based investment adviser on Friday for failing to update its identity theft prevention procedures and for failing to submit some of its accounts to an outside auditor....
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