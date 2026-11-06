Sea Bass Fishing Isn't Banned In S. Atlantic, 11th Circ. Told

By David Minsky ( November 6, 2026, 6:17 PM EST) -- A seafood company asked the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to reverse the government's denial of a permit to import frozen sea bass caught in a region of the South Atlantic, arguing a federal agency embargoed the fish after wrongly concluding there was a total prohibition on commercial fishing there....
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