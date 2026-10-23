Green Thumb Fired Worker Over Cannabis Allergy, Suit Says
By Sam Reisman ( October 23, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A former employee at an Illinois unit of multistate cannabis operator Green Thumb Industries alleges in a new federal lawsuit she was unlawfully terminated from her job at a marijuana processing facility because of her allergy to a particular strain of cannabis....
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