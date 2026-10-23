Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk Antitrust Suit Remains Dismissed
By Rae Ann Varona ( October 23, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has denied Strive Specialties Inc.'s bid to undo her judgment dismissing the compounding pharmacy's lawsuit that accuses Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk of blocking competition for GLP-1 medications, saying Strive's claim that the court committed a manifest legal error was based on the company's own misunderstanding....
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