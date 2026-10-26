Colo. AI Rules Face Calls For Longer Compliance Window
By Allison Grande ( October 26, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Business groups across the tech, banking and other industries pushed Colorado's attorney general Monday to revisit his proposed rules for the use of artificial intelligence to make consequential decisions and to fuel chatbots in order to address concerns such as their potential conflict with existing laws and the tight window for implementation....
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