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11th Circ. Says Stash House Acts Can Boost Drug Sentences

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 26, 2026, 11:36 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld the roughly 20-year prison sentence for a Florida man who participated in an illicit drug enterprise, ruling in a published but split opinion that a person can receive extra prison time for "stash houses" used by co-conspirators, even in instances where the defendant did not personally own or rent the property....

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