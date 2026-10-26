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Weil PE Pro Declines Executive Partner Seat Amid Turmoil

By Marialuisa Taddia ( October 26, 2026, 4:23 PM GMT) -- Ramona Y. Nee has decided not to become executive partner at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, days after merger talks with Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP ended and amid departures on both sides of the Atlantic, sources close to the firm told Law360 Monday....

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