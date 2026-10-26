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Mich. Appeals Court Revives School Bus Injury Suit

By Susan Smiley ( October 26, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A jury must decide whether a Michigan school bus driver or a 7-year-old child riding a bike bore more responsibility for the collision that injured the child, the Michigan Court of Appeals said Friday, reversing a trial court's granting of summary disposition to the driver and school district....

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