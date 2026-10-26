Hewlett Packard Hits Exec With AI Trade Secret Suit
By Adam Lidgett ( October 26, 2026, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise says in a Colorado federal court suit that an executive it has placed on administrative leave is improperly in possession of trade secrets covering an artificial intelligence tool he oversaw the development of....
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