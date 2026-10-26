Ex-Prosecutors Start Group Targeting Corruption, ICE Abuses

By Ryan Boysen ( October 26, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A new group led by former federal prosecutors claims the rule of law "is on life support" because the Trump administration's U.S. Department of Justice has fallen down on the job, and says it will investigate alleged political corruption to build the cases the DOJ "would have brought in ordinary times."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.