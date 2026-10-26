Democrat For Alaska Senate Says DOJ Suit Threatens Election

By Courtney Bublé ( October 26, 2026, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Mary Peltola, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska, is seeking dismissal of the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit claiming the presence of Dan J. Sullivan on the ballot will draw votes away from Sen. Dan Sullivan....
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