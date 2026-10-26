Nomi Says HHS Shirked COVID Care Reimbursement Promise

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 26, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Utah-based Nomi Health Inc. sued the U.S. government on Friday, claiming that it failed to provide more than $200 million in promised payments for testing and vaccination services provided to uninsured Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.