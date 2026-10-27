Weyerhaeuser Targeted In New Suit Over Wash. Mill Implosion

By Ben Adlin ( October 27, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The families of two workers killed in a May chemical tank rupture at a Washington paper mill filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Washington state court against plant operator Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. LLC and former owner Weyerhaeuser Co., alleging negligence in the tank's installation and use....
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