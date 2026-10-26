Farmworker Seeks Higher Atty Fees, Citing 9th Circ. Ruling

By Katherine Smith ( October 26, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A farmworker and a union urged a Washington federal court to increase a previous attorney fee award to nearly $430,000 following a recent Ninth Circuit decision in their favor, arguing they are entitled to more fees due to their success in challenging the federal government's agricultural wage survey methodology....
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