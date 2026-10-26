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Analysis

Whistleblower 'Gold Rush' Might Strain DOJ, Experts Warn

By Phillip Bantz ( October 26, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A new federal program offering cash for tips that result in criminal fraud charges is poised to set off a whistleblower "gold rush" that could uncover more fraudsters, but might also invite a high number of low-quality claims that burden businesses and strain limited U.S. Department of Justice resources, experts say....

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